Tanker flips over, shuts down I-65 in Merrillville
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- I-65 was closed in both directions near Route 30 in Merrillville, Indiana, late Wednesday after a tanker carrying hazardous materials flipped over.
The tanker flipped over earlier in the afternoon and ended up in the ditch on the side of the interstate.
Traffic was being diverted late Wednesday. Indiana State Police warned drivers to avoid the area.
