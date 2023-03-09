Taft High School students staging walkout amid safety concerns
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students at Taft High School in Norwood Park will stage a walkout to demand more safety.
The students said they've filed numerous complaints about fights and the city is neglecting their safety.
Thursday's walkout is set to start at 11:22 a.m.and it will last through the rest of the day.
An email sent to school staff addressed a safety threat and ensured safety measures are in place to protect the school community. It is not clear if the threat addressed in the email is related to the walkout.
