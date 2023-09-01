Watch CBS News
Taco Throwdown happening at Daley Plaza during Food Truck Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

Taco Throwdown happening during Food Truck Friday at Daley Plaza
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The taco takeover begins at Daley Plaza on Friday.

Several local taco restaurants will throw down their best dishes in the competition. It's all part of the city's weekly Food Truck Friday Fest.

Visitors will then have a chance to taste and vote for their favorite taco.

The city hopes events like the taco competition will bring more people out to the truck fest and therefore boost business for local restaurants trying to rebuild post-pandemic.

"When you look at the industry as a whole - then we have our special niche, which is our food trucks. And that's why the department decided to have the food truck fest really to try to uplift the food truck operators," said BACP Commissioner Kenneth Meyer.

The Taco Throwdown is happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

September 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

