T-shirt designed by Chicagoan Raven Smith shows off city pride

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  An update now on a remarkable young woman we first told you about a few years ago.

Her name is Raven Smith, and she's a proud Chicagoan. Back in 2016, she was a Morgan Park High School student. Raven created a t-shirt promoting peace in Chicago and conveying the message that the city is so much more than its violent reputation.

Several well-known Chicagoans signed the shirts, including some at CBS 2. This week, Smith, now a University of Missouri, graduate, got a big boost. 

Former first lady Michelle Obama signed Raven's t-shirt. The Obama Foundation released a video calling Raven "inspiring." 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:15 PM

