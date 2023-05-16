T-shirt designed by Chicagoan Raven Smith shows off city pride
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update now on a remarkable young woman we first told you about a few years ago.
Her name is Raven Smith, and she's a proud Chicagoan. Back in 2016, she was a Morgan Park High School student. Raven created a t-shirt promoting peace in Chicago and conveying the message that the city is so much more than its violent reputation.
Several well-known Chicagoans signed the shirts, including some at CBS 2. This week, Smith, now a University of Missouri, graduate, got a big boost.
Former first lady Michelle Obama signed Raven's t-shirt. The Obama Foundation released a video calling Raven "inspiring."
