T-shirt designed by Chicagoan Raven Smith shows off city pride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update now on a remarkable young woman we first told you about a few years ago.

Her name is Raven Smith, and she's a proud Chicagoan. Back in 2016, she was a Morgan Park High School student. Raven created a t-shirt promoting peace in Chicago and conveying the message that the city is so much more than its violent reputation.

Several well-known Chicagoans signed the shirts, including some at CBS 2. This week, Smith, now a University of Missouri, graduate, got a big boost.

Former first lady Michelle Obama signed Raven's t-shirt. The Obama Foundation released a video calling Raven "inspiring."

Meet Raven Smith, a remarkable young leader taking bold action to end gun violence through her organization, Straight from the Go. She's fostering safer, stronger communities in Chicago — exemplifying what it means to turn hope into action.https://t.co/XFE0kY3PyY — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 15, 2023