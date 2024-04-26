Sycamore man sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting police officer during domestic disturbance response in 2022

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A man will spend eight years in prison for assaulting a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a hotel in 2022, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Tylor Hyde was convicted on the offenses of aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injury.

On Feb. 3, 2022, West Dundee Police Department officers responded to an extended-stay hotel for a domestic disturbance. Arriving officers located and determined that Hyde was involved in the disturbance.

According to the office, Hyde became aggressive with officers and indicated he was armed with a weapon before swinging his arm at an officer.

Officers attempted to arrest Hyde, but he continued to resist. Officers tried to handcuff Hyde, who then shoved into the same officer that he previously attempted to strike in the shoulder/arm area – hurting the officer.

In accordance with Illinois law, Hyde's sentence is six years for the aggravated battery count and two years for the aggravated assault count, which will be served consecutively with each other.

Hyde was eligible for day-for-day sentencing and received credit for 51 days served in the Kane County jail.

