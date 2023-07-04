Swimming allowed at some Chicago beaches

Want to go swimming? Check with the Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All the water that fell on Sunday is causing a problem on Monday for would-be swimmers in Lake Michigan.

There are red flags flying at the city beaches because the Chicago Park District issued a swim ban, saying the water quality does not meet safe swimming standards.

The issue continued on Tuesday morning. Here is a listing of beaches with swim bans and those that are now open:

Along with Chicago, Evanston beaches are closed because of elevated E coli levels.

That's because the Water Reclamation District released rainwater into the lake to alleviate flooding.

⚠️Please be advised: @MWRDGC opened the locks in Wilmette & at @NavyPier, resulting in a swim ban at all beaches until locks are closed & testing is possible. For #ChiSwimStatus updates, visit https://t.co/9U1kEOQYuJ. pic.twitter.com/lPm1byhEXO — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) July 3, 2023