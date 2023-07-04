Swimming allowed at some Chicago beaches
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All the water that fell on Sunday is causing a problem on Monday for would-be swimmers in Lake Michigan.
There are red flags flying at the city beaches because the Chicago Park District issued a swim ban, saying the water quality does not meet safe swimming standards.
The issue continued on Tuesday morning. Here is a listing of beaches with swim bans and those that are now open:
Along with Chicago, Evanston beaches are closed because of elevated E coli levels.
That's because the Water Reclamation District released rainwater into the lake to alleviate flooding.
