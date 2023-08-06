Swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was rescued after going for a swim in Lake Michigan Sunday morning.

Police say a 61-year-old man was swimming at Oak Street Beach, in the 1200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 8 a.m., when he began to struggle against large waves.

The victim was pulled to shore by the Chicago Fire Department dive teams.

He refused medical treatment at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 11 p.m. Monday with dangerous currents in Lake Michigan with waves up to 7 feet expected.