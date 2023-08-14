Watch CBS News
Swim Across America Chicago raises more than $300,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Over the weekend, hundreds of people took a dip in Lake Michigan all to support cancer research.

The 30th annual Swim Across America Chicago was held at Ohio Street Beach.

The open-water swim raises money for Rush University's Cancer Center.

The goal was $300,000. As of Monday morning, fundraisers have raised more than $315,000 so far.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

