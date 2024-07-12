Sweltering temps raise concerns at Chicago area festivals

Sweltering temperatures are raising concerns at festivals across the chicago area this weekend.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sweltering temperatures are raising concerns at festivals across the Chicago area this weekend, including the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center.

While it's common knowledge that BBQ and heat go hand in hand, paramedics are standing by to keep people safe.

The Windy City Smokeout brings some of the best country music and BBQ from around the country to Chicago, but the heat is clamping down on Chicago this weekend, and festival organizers need to be ready.

In addition to EMS personnel, the festival has two first-aid tents that offer air conditioning, cool towels, medicine, and more.

The festival's chief medical officer said dehydration is common.

"The most common thing is a combination of heat and alcohol. Maybe not having a plan. Thinking it's not as hot as they thought it would be. So if you're someone where the heat is something that really affects you, be smart, come later in the day, right after 6:00 or 7:00, the temperatures come down," said George Chiampas.

There was a lot of commotion outside the gates of the Windy City Smokeout Friday afternoon as Chicago police chased two people who witnesses say tried to steal a white BMW.

Two others got away.

Witnesses said the suspects broke another car's window with a gun, and the owner of a third car tried to run over one of them when they tried to steal his vehicle. It happened near Wood and Monroe, and police are investigating.