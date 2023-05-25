Sweets and Snacks Expo wraps up in Chicago, going to Indianapolis in 2024

Sweets and Snacks Expo wraps up in Chicago, going to Indianapolis in 2024

Sweets and Snacks Expo wraps up in Chicago, going to Indianapolis in 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's sweet tooth is back with the annual Sweets and Snack Expo at McCormick Place.

Over 800 manufacturers come together for this business-to-business convention and some locally-made favorites are taking center stage.

"From the streets of Little Italy, in 1908 we were panning Jordan almonds, and from that small start, the Ferrera Candy Company is now an over one billion dollar business. You see here incredible brands (like) Nerds, Sweet Tarts, Laffy Taffy, Lemon Head, Bottle Caps, Boston Baked Beans. I could go on," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer with the Ferrera Candy Company. It's just a fantastic portfolio of brands we have right here in Chicago."

After 26 years, this will be the last Sweets and Snacks Expo to be hosted in Chicago. Next year, the convention plans to relocate to Indianapolis, offering Chicago a bittersweet goodbye.

Last night we presented Chicago with a token of our gratitude for being the host of the #SweetsAndSnacks Expo for so many years! We've had a great run in this city and are thankful for their hospitality. Posted by Sweets & Snacks Expo on Thursday, May 25, 2023

Check out a day in the life of an exhibitor at the #SweetsAndSnacks Expo featuring Michael Tierney, founder and CEO of @stuffedpuffs.https://t.co/dG2WXauCd0 — Sweets & Snacks Expo (@SWEETSandSNACKS) May 25, 2023