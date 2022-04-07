Sweet treats at the new IT'SUGAR store on the Mag Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sugar lovers are in for a real treat on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

A new specialty candy store IT'SUGAR opened its doors on Thursday, CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports on the sweet assignment.

More than 1,000 lollipops in a "garden" greet shoppers at the new store below a wall made of jellybeans next to an 11-foot Ferris wheel, designed to delight kids of all ages.

CEO Jeff Rubin said it made sense for him to open in Chicago because of the city's confections-making history.

Chicago, the candy capital of the world, just got sweeter with our NEW 11,400 square foot candy department store! We are now open on the famous Magnificent Mile! #ITSUGAR #NewStore #Sugartainment Posted by IT'SUGAR on Thursday, April 7, 2022

"Chicago is the candy capital of the world. You have Ferrara, Tootsie Roll, Sugar Daddies," Rubin said. "Candy was invented in Chicago. To put a flagship and an ode to candy in the middle of the Magnificent Mile is both a monumental day for both candy lovers and the candy industry."

