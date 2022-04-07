Sweet treats at the new IT'SUGAR store on the Mag Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sugar lovers are in for a real treat on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.
A new specialty candy store IT'SUGAR opened its doors on Thursday, CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports on the sweet assignment.
More than 1,000 lollipops in a "garden" greet shoppers at the new store below a wall made of jellybeans next to an 11-foot Ferris wheel, designed to delight kids of all ages.
CEO Jeff Rubin said it made sense for him to open in Chicago because of the city's confections-making history.
"Chicago is the candy capital of the world. You have Ferrara, Tootsie Roll, Sugar Daddies," Rubin said. "Candy was invented in Chicago. To put a flagship and an ode to candy in the middle of the Magnificent Mile is both a monumental day for both candy lovers and the candy industry."
