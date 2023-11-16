DE Montez Sweat makes an impact on Bears defensive line through 2 games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Sunday, the Bears are set to face the first-place Detroit Lions, a team that hasn't won a division title in 30 years.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the challenge for a Bears team at the other end of the division standings.

Sunday's game will be a good test for the Tez effect. Defensive end Montez Sweat has clearly made an impact in his first two games on the Bears' defense. Next up is the high-powered Lions offense and one of the league's best offensive lines.

"It definitely makes it just a little bit more fun," Sweat said. "You got a chance to go out there against the best of the best. I mean, we're in the NFL. We go against the best every Sunday."

He added the Lions are "good in all phases, from the pass game, to the run game to play action, so that keeps you on your toes as a defense, and we're faced with a challenge."

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Justin Fields' and guard Nate Davis' return have the offense just about as healthy as they've been all season.

"It's always good to have your starting lineup," said receiver Darnell Mooney. "I mean the front, our offensive line, we haven't had that all season, and then we got Justin back, [safety Eddie Jackson], and all those guys. In the league, it's always about hitting your stride at the right time. Hopefully, we get that going and get to the playoffs. 10-7 sounds really good."

Mooney said he expects to hear from the Lions fans after his comment this summer saying, "the Lions will always be the Lions." He said now they're definitely not the same Lions of old, and this game will be a big test for the Bears.