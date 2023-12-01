Watch CBS News
SWAT team responds to North Side Chicago home in connection with bank robbery

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer, Ellie Coatar

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team responded to a West Rogers Park home on Friday evening in connection with a bank robbery in West Rogers Park.

A bank in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue – near Greenleaf Avenue – was held up at 4:23 p.m., police said. A man walked in and displayed a note to an employee, telling the employee to hand over all the money and implying that he had a gun, police said.

The bank staff complied, and the robber left with money, police said.

Hours later, a SWAT team was called to the 2100 block of West Norwood Street – more than two miles to the south. The block in question is directly behind a Target store, which is separated off by a wall.

A massive police presence was at the scene Friday night.

Police said the SWAT response was connected with the bank robbery, but did not specify whether the SWAT team was in a standoff specifically with the bank robbery suspect, or what was happening at the scene.

