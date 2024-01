Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in Tinley Park

13-year-old boy shot while walking in Garfield Park

More from CBS News

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in Tinley Park

Father charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of wife, 3 daughters in Tinley Park

13-year-old boy shot while walking in Garfield Park

13-year-old boy shot while walking in Garfield Park

More from CBS News

This is a developing story.

Police have not confirmed details.

There is a large police response on Moody Avenue.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A SWAT situation is developing at a home in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On