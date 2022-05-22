SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside building in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is barricaded inside a residential building in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday.

Police said around 6:35 a.m., a man barricaded himself on the second floor of a residential building, in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth.

The man is possibly armed with a weapon, according to police.

It is unknown at this time if other occupants are present.

SWAT is on scene.

Nothing further information was immediately available.