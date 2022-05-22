SWAT responds after man barricades himself inside building in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is barricaded inside a residential building in the Englewood neighborhood Sunday.
Police said around 6:35 a.m., a man barricaded himself on the second floor of a residential building, in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth.
The man is possibly armed with a weapon, according to police.
It is unknown at this time if other occupants are present.
SWAT is on scene.
Nothing further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.