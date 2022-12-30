SWAT responds to man barricaded inside Belmont Cragin apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – A SWAT team was on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment building in Belmont Cragin Friday morning.

Police and SWAT responded to the 2600 block of North McVicker around 8:27 a.m.

Police said the incident was a domestic-related incident and has since concluded.

A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.