SWAT responds to man barricaded inside Belmont Cragin apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) – A SWAT team was on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment building in Belmont Cragin Friday morning.
Police and SWAT responded to the 2600 block of North McVicker around 8:27 a.m.
Police said the incident was a domestic-related incident and has since concluded.
A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
No further information was immediately available.
