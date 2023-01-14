Watch CBS News
SWAT respond to barricade situation in West Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – SWAT responded to the scene of a barricade situation in West Englewood Saturday morning.

The incident started around 12:31 a.m. in the 6600 block of S Seeley Avenue, after an unknown suspect pointed a weapon at officers before barricading himself inside a residence.

Police said the situation has ended and there is no one in custody. 

No further information was immediately available.

January 14, 2023 / 6:40 AM

