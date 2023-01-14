SWAT respond to barricade situation in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – SWAT responded to the scene of a barricade situation in West Englewood Saturday morning.
The incident started around 12:31 a.m. in the 6600 block of S Seeley Avenue, after an unknown suspect pointed a weapon at officers before barricading himself inside a residence.
Police said the situation has ended and there is no one in custody.
No further information was immediately available.
