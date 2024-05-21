Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner back in Chicago Cubs lineup after injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Change is in the air for the Chicago Cubs with Dansby Swanson back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves after missing two weeks.

The North Siders are also trying to change their results against the Braves after being shut out twice last week.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell also announced Tuesday that struggling starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is out of the rotation and will move to the bullpen.

"The goal still is to get Kyle on track and get him back into the rotation," Counsell said. "That's absolutely what I'd like to do. He wants to do what he can to help the team. That never waivers from Kyle."

The Hendricks move came as the offense should be getting a boost. Dansby Swanson, returning from the injured list, and Nico Hoerner were both expected to be back in the lineup this week.

"The first few days were like really nice because it was just like sit and watch baseball and chat through things," Swanson said. "And then I really started going crazy after a while, like not being able to have a direct correlation to changing or affecting the game."

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer added the team "hasn't been able to string at-bats together and I think that is undeniable. I just think this is what teams go through over the course of a season. Hopefully getting Dansby and Nico back, you keep grinding. I think we'll get back to where we were in April where we felt like we had really good at-bats and we had real depth."

The Cubs also called up infield prospect Luis Vasquez from Triple A to provide some depth behind Swanson and Hoerner. He was not in the lineup on Tuesday but has about 30 friends and family on hand hoping to see his debut.