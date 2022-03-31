Suzuki, Frazier homer, Cubs top Mariners in Cactus League play
MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs were up against the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play on Wednesday.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Cubs were already up 4-2 when Seiya Suzuki made an impression with the first hit of the spring. That hit just so happened to be a two-run bomb.
At the bottom of the sixth, the score was 6-3 Cubs when Clint Frazier also had his first home run of the season.
The Cubs won 8-5.
