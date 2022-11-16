Watch CBS News
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.

Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.

Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.

Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.

