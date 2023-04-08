SUV vandalized after being abandoned in bike lane in West Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An abandoned sport-utility vehicle blocking a bike lane in West Town has now been vandalized.
According to the people who live in the area, the SUV has been sitting in the bike lane outside 880 N. Milwaukee Ave., near Willard Court, for days.
At some point during that time, the windows and mirror were smashed.
Police told us neighbors should call 311 to report a vehicle that has been abandoned.
