SUV vandalized after being abandoned in bike lane in West Town

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An abandoned sport-utility vehicle blocking a bike lane in West Town has now been vandalized.

According to the people who live in the area, the SUV has been sitting in the bike lane outside 880 N. Milwaukee Ave., near Willard Court, for days.

At some point during that time, the windows and mirror were smashed.

Police told us neighbors should call 311 to report a vehicle that has been abandoned.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 9:57 PM

