Chicago police officer sideswiped by SUV during traffic stop on Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was hurt after he was hit by an SUV during a traffic stop in Morgan Park Friday morning.

Police say around 1:14 a.m., the officer was getting out of his squad car, in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue, when the black SUV took off and sideswiped the officer.

They were taken to a local hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

The SUV fled the scene.

No arrests were made. 

First published on November 10, 2023 / 8:00 AM CST

