SUV overturns after crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – An SUV was left flipped in the middle of the street after crashing into a building on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Pulaski Road.

Chicago police say officers responded to a traffic crash where an unoccupied green SUV was overturned in the center of the street.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was driven on the sidewalk and struck the front of the building before returning to the street where it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests were made. 

First published on October 27, 2023 / 4:42 AM

