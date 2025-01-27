Crash sends SUV into house in Skokie, Illinois

Driver crashes into house in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver crashed into a house in Skokie after a two-car collision late Monday.

It all started with a two-car at Harvard Terrace and LeClaire Avenue. Skokie Fire Battalion Chief Adam Pease said one of the vehicles, a sport-utility vehicle, involved ended up going up on the front lawn and went into the house.

The other car remained in the intersection after the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

Firefighters were checking the home for structural damage late Monday.