SUV slams into apartment complex in Garfield Ridge

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV slammed into the side of an apartment complex in Garfield Ridge Tuesday night. 

The car went through the wall, into the side of the building near 55th Street and Linder Avenue. A downed street light was reported near the scene.

One woman said she was sleeping in the house, right above the impact.

"Good thing nobody lived downstairs," Resident Alejandra Cervantes said. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

First published on April 12, 2023 / 5:07 AM

