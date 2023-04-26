Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into home in Hammond, Indiana; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A rough wake-up car for a homeowner in Hammond, Indiana.

A red SUV slammed into the front of a home on Hohman Avenue near 137th Street.

It was just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when it drove through the yard - hitting the home.

The crash left a smashed window and crumpled awning on the home.

We have not heard about any injuries - but we're told the two people inside the home appeared to be okay.

Police have not said if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

