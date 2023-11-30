Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV crashes into downtown Chicago business in attempt to steal ATM

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Attempted burglars crashed an SUV into a business in an attempt to steal an ATM in River North. 

According to the Chicago police, the offenders attempted to take the ATM in the 300 block of West Superior just after 6 a.m.

Police said the offenders drove off northbound on Orleans with additional vehicles waiting nearby. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 7:18 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.