SUV crashes into downtown Chicago business in attempt to steal ATM
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Attempted burglars crashed an SUV into a business in an attempt to steal an ATM in River North.
According to the Chicago police, the offenders attempted to take the ATM in the 300 block of West Superior just after 6 a.m.
Police said the offenders drove off northbound on Orleans with additional vehicles waiting nearby.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
