Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.

Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.

That person never got access to any school building.

Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:27 PM

