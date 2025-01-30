3 people apprehended, 1 escapes after bailing from stolen car at Old Orchard mall in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Skokie chased down four people who bailed from a stolen car in the Westfield Old Orchard Center mall Thursday afternoon, and one remained at large hours later.

Skokie police said at 3:31 p.m., they were called to the outdoor shopping mall after a stolen blue 2019 Kia. When police found the car, four people bailed out and ran off on foot.

Police apprehended three of the four people, and one was found with two guns. All three were taken into custody and were being held at the Skokie Police Department station.

The fourth occupant escaped. Due to its proximity, Niles North High School — located just to the west of the mall — was placed on a soft lockdown as Skokie police, neighboring police departments, and a K9 unit searched for the fourth person.

Police concluded the fourth person left the immediate area.

The investigation into the incident continued late Thursday. Anyone with information should call the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.