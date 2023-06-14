Suspected road rage shooting leaves man wounded in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded during what was believed to be a road rage incident in Libertyville Tuesday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., Libertyville police and Lake County Sheriff's deputies rushed to a gas station at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue after the victim called 911.

The Sheriff's office said the man was in the area of Route 137 and O'Plaine Road outside Libertyville when he said he may have cut off another man while driving. The other man pulled up along the first man's vehicle as they drove west on Route 137, and the second man took out a gun and fired at least one shot at the first man, police said.

The victim was struck by a bullet, and called 911 after driving a short distance, police said.

Police found the 32-year-old Cicero man at the gas station with a gunshot wound to the leg. Libertyville officers applied a tourniquet to the man's wound just before paramedics arrived, according to the Sheriff's office.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. No description of the shooter or his vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should Lake County Sheriff's Detectives at (847) 377-4000.