Suspected Chicago bank robber leaves unusual note at the scene

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank robber caught just moments after a heist in the Loop.

It happened at a busy Chase Bank, but what federal agents found on the suspect makes this case so unusual.

In broad daylight, in the heart of downtown Chicago, a Chase Bank was robbed near Dearborn and Madison.

A federal complaint said the robber, identified as Kendall Jones, asked a teller about opening an account and then passed a holdup note to the teller, asking if it would suffice as identification.

It was plainly written: "Give me as much money as possible! No more than $2,000. This is ur (sic) chance to help fight back the Gov with all the money they stole from us first!"

"It's also unusual that the bank robber is expressing a grievance with the United States Government—that I have not heard of."

Arthur Lurigio is a professor of psychology and criminology at Loyola University Chicago.

He says men commit 98% of bank robberies.

The complaint shows the teller handed over five hundred dollars: two $100 bills, four $50 bills, four $20 bills, a $10 bill, and two $5 bills.

The complaint said the bank security guard chased the robber into a nearby building and brought him out in handcuffs.

"Being caught immediately, the aftermath of an incident as a result of a foot chase by a security guard is unusual," Lurigio said.

What's also unusual is Jones is accused of having three demand notes with similar wording to the one used in the robbery. The complaint also showed he left the holdup note at the bank after he took the money.

"I would venture that this is not a professional bank robber. This is someone writing notes, maybe practicing. Which note might sound better," Lurigio said.

He said if convicted, Jones could spend 20 years in prison.