Police seeking suspect wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police hope someone can help them find the suspect in an attempted murder.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Valentin Jacobo.

He faces attempted murder charges for stabbing a woman several times in a domestic incident in the South Chicago neighborhood last month.

If you see him, you're advised to call 911.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 8:15 AM

