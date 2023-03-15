Police seeking suspect wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago

CPD seek man wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago

CPD seek man wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago

CPD seek man wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police hope someone can help them find the suspect in an attempted murder.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Valentin Jacobo.

He faces attempted murder charges for stabbing a woman several times in a domestic incident in the South Chicago neighborhood last month.

If you see him, you're advised to call 911.