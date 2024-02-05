Suspect shot during home invasion on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect was shot during an attempted home invasion in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police said a man was shot in the leg after forcing his way into an apartment in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard after 12:30 a.m.

The man who shot the suspect is a concealed carry license holder, police confirmed.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police are investigating this as a "domestic" incident.