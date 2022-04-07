Suspect shot by Joliet police after traffic stop; police said man was armed

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot by Joliet police after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Joliet police said officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Linden Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said the male passenger in the car ran away with a handgun.

Police said an officer caught up with the suspect, who "refused multiple commands regarding the handgun."

"The Officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect," Joliet police said in a written release. "The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers."

Officers recovered a handgun from the scene and that suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Neighbor Robert Hernandez captured the incident on Facebook Live video showing a large police presence in the area.

Police have not released information on the suspect's condition.