Watch CBS News

Suspect shot by Joliet police after traffic stop; police said man was armed

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect shot by Joliet police after traffic stop; police said man was armed 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot by Joliet police after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Joliet police said officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Linden Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said the male passenger in the car ran away with a handgun. 

Police said an officer caught up with the suspect, who "refused multiple commands regarding the handgun."

"The Officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect," Joliet police said in a written release. "The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers."

Officers recovered a handgun from the scene and that suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Neighbor Robert Hernandez captured the incident on Facebook Live video showing a large police presence in the area. 

Police have not released information on the suspect's condition. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 5:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.