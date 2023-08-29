Watch CBS News
Suspect robbed Wicker Park bank, remains at large

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect who robbed a bank in Wicker Park Tuesday morning is at large.

The FBI said it responded to the Belmont Bank and Trust Company in the 1900 block of West Division Street a little after 9 a.m. because of the robbery.

The suspect displayed a weapon. The FBI described him as a thin male, approximately 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. He had long, black dreadlocks and wore blue jeans, a jean jacket, a white shirt and a black cap.

wicker-park-bank-robbery-suspect.png
A suspect who robbed a bank in Wicker Park Tuesday morning is at large. The FBI said it responded to the Belmont Bank and Trust Company in the 1900 block of West Division Street a little after 9 a.m. because of the robbery. FBI

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to sent tips, even anonymously, to 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 1:47 PM

