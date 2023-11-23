Watch CBS News
FBI searching for suspect in suburban Chicago bank robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank, located at 702 North Green Bay Road just before 5 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect displayed a note and implied he had a handgun. No injuries were reported.

He fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

The suspect is described as a White man with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with dark pants and a white hat.

waukegan bank robbery suspect
FBI

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

First published on November 23, 2023 / 2:15 PM CST

