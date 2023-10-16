Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after police chase on 2 Chicago expressways

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A kidnapping led to a police chase overnight.

Illinois State Police said officers were after a vehicle on I-57 and I-94 that was wanted out of Cicero. 

The pursuit came to an end near Bridgeport, near 31st street and Poplar Avenue, where the suspect was taken into custody. Troopers said the kidnapping victim was found in the car, uninjured.

This incident is under investigation. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 8:21 AM

