Suspect in Delphi, Indiana killings back in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of murdering two teenagers in Delphi, Indiana, was back in court Monday, ahead of his upcoming trial in May.

Two kidnapping charges against suspected killer Richard Allen were dismissed.

But the judge in the case upheld Allen's two murder counts.

In a separate hearing on Monday, Allen's lawyers faced charges of contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order.

Allen is accused of killing 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Libby German back in February 2017.