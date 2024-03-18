Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Delphi, Indiana killings back in court

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Delphia, Indiana murder suspect back in court
Delphia, Indiana murder suspect back in court 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of murdering two teenagers in Delphi, Indiana, was back in court Monday, ahead of his upcoming trial in May.

Two kidnapping charges against suspected killer Richard Allen were dismissed.

But the judge in the case upheld Allen's two murder counts.

In a separate hearing on Monday, Allen's lawyers faced charges of contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order.

Allen is accused of killing 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Libby German back in February 2017.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 5:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.