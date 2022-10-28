Suspect charged with aggravated arson in Oak Forest house fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged with allegedly setting fire to a home in Oak Forest Wednesday.

Police said around 7:35 p.m., Oak Forest Police responded to a structure fire, located on the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive.

While Oak Forest Fire Department was extinguishing the fire, police received information about a person of interest.

The suspect was located and taken into custody in the 15500 block of Arroyo Drive without incident.

Following an investigation, the suspect, Adam Bartuzi, 49, who also lives on the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive was charged with one count of aggravated arson.

He is scheduled to appear in a bond hearing Friday.