Suspect charged with carjacking woman in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with carjacking a 28-year-old woman in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Tuesday.

Deandree Milson, 18, was arrested in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Police say Milson was identified as one of the offenders who took a car by force from the victim in the 6500 block of South Vernon Avenue just several hours earlier.

He was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Milson is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was available.