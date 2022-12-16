Suspect charged with shooting death of man in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder after shooting a man to death in Morgan Park back in September.

Chicago police and the Great lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Nykee Owens, 19, in the 800 block of West 99th Street on Wednesday.

He was identified as the person who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue on Sept. 24.

He was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.