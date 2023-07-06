Suspect charged in fatal shootings of wife, daughter in Little Village due in court Thursday

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of wife, daughter in Little Village to appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect charged in a deadly shooting in Little Village is expected to appear in court today.

Jose Alvarez, 67, is charged with killing his 15-year-old daughter Daniella Alvarez and his wife Carina Gonzalez.

His 18-year-old son was also hurt.

Prosecutors say early Monday morning, Alvarez started shooting inside a home, in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue.

Alvarez is being held without bail.