Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged in fatal shootings of wife, daughter in Little Village due in court Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of wife, daughter in Little Village to appear in court
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of wife, daughter in Little Village to appear in court 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect charged in a deadly shooting in Little Village is expected to appear in court today.

Jose Alvarez, 67, is charged with killing his 15-year-old daughter Daniella Alvarez and his wife Carina Gonzalez.

His 18-year-old son was also hurt.

Prosecutors say early Monday morning, Alvarez started shooting inside a home, in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue.

Alvarez is being held without bail.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.