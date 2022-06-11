Suspect charged in murder of man, 30, in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Sauk Village man is charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Pullman.

Jonathan Harris, 35, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a man, 30, on the 12300 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman Tuesday.

Harris was arrested Friday, in the 1800 block of East Sauk Trail Road in Sauk Village, according to police.

He is due in bond court Saturday.