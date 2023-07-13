Suspect charged in Grand Crossing armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with carjacking a 21-year-old man at gunpoint in Grand Crossing Wednesday morning.

Chicago police arrested Darrius Fields, 34, in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street around 7:32 a.m.

He was identified as the suspect who took a car from the victim just hours earlier in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Fields was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed habitual criminal, and one misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.

He is due in bond court Thursday.