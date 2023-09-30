Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged with firing handgun during home invasion on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after forcing his way into a residence and firing a handgun in East Garfield Park.

Joseph L. Tobias, 26, was arrested by Chicago police Friday morning in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who forced his way into a residence on Thursday around 10 p.m., in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue, while armed with a handgun and discharged the weapon.

Tobias was placed into custody and charged with three felonies including home invasion, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.