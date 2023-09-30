Suspect charged with firing handgun during home invasion on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after forcing his way into a residence and firing a handgun in East Garfield Park.

Joseph L. Tobias, 26, was arrested by Chicago police Friday morning in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who forced his way into a residence on Thursday around 10 p.m., in the 3300 block of West Maypole Avenue, while armed with a handgun and discharged the weapon.

Tobias was placed into custody and charged with three felonies including home invasion, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.

No further information was immediately available.