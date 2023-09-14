Suspect arrested accused of breaking into Walgreens on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a Walgreens in the Fulton Market neighborhood Thursday morning.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. near Morgan and Randolph.
Chicago police say when they first arrived they found a shattered store window, but no suspects.
A witness gave officers a detailed description of the burglar.
Police later arrested the suspect matching those details.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.