Suspect arrested accused of breaking into Walgreens on Near West Side

Suspect arrested in burglary of Near West Side Walgreens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a Walgreens in the Fulton Market neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. near Morgan and Randolph.

Chicago police say when they first arrived they found a shattered store window, but no suspects.

A witness gave officers a detailed description of the burglar.

Police later arrested the suspect matching those details.

No further information was available.