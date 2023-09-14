Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested accused of breaking into Walgreens on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a Walgreens in the Fulton Market neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. near Morgan and Randolph.

Chicago police say when they first arrived they found a shattered store window, but no suspects.

A witness gave officers a detailed description of the burglar.

Police later arrested the suspect matching those details. 

No further information was available. 

