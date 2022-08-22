Watch CBS News
Suspect accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old in River North bathroom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Charges are pending against a suspect accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old inside a bathroom stall in a River North business. 

Chicago Police say someone entered a bathroom stall and sexually abused a 6-year-old in the 600 block of North Clark Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Security at the establishment tried to detain the person, but the suspect battered the security officer.

The suspect also resisted arrest when police arrived but was placed into custody shortly after. 

The security officer refused medical attention and had no signs of injury, police say. 

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

August 21, 2022

