Comptroller Susana Mendoza hosting Women's History Month event

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Comptroller Susana Mendoza is hosting an event to honor four women and the impact they've made locally for Women's History Month.

The event will recognize the CEO of Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, Larita Clark.

The authority owns navy pier and McCormick Place.

Clark is the first Black person to have her role.

Samara Mejia Hernandez is a founding member of Chingona Ventures which invests in companies in the tech sector. She also cofounded the Latinx Founders Collective to support Latinx Entrepreneurs.

Julianne Sitch is the head men's soccer coach at the University of Chicago and during her debut with the team last year, they won their first ever NCAA Division III championship.

And Jill Koski is the president and CEO of Morton Arboretum. She's the first woman in the position in the Arboretum's 100 year history.

Monday's event starts at 1 p.m.