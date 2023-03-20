Watch CBS News
Local News

Comptroller Susana Mendoza hosting Women's History Month event

/ CBS Chicago

Comptroller Susana Mendoza hosting Women's History Month event
Comptroller Susana Mendoza hosting Women's History Month event 01:00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Comptroller Susana Mendoza is hosting an event to honor four women and the impact they've made locally for Women's History Month.

The event will recognize the CEO of Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, Larita Clark.

The authority owns navy pier and McCormick Place.

Clark is the first Black person to have her role.

Samara Mejia Hernandez is a founding member of Chingona Ventures which invests in companies in the tech sector. She also cofounded the Latinx Founders Collective to support Latinx Entrepreneurs.

Julianne Sitch is the head men's soccer coach at the University of Chicago and during her debut with the team last year, they won their first ever NCAA Division III championship.

And Jill Koski is the president and CEO of Morton Arboretum. She's the first woman in the position in the Arboretum's 100 year history.

Monday's event starts at 1 p.m.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.