Susan G. Komen's 'Stand For H.E.R.' program aims to provide better care to breast cancer patients in black communities

Susan G. Komen's 'Stand For H.E.R.' program aims to provide better care to breast cancer patients in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Black women are 40 percent more likely to die of breast cancer than white women.

That stunning statistic is why folks at Susan G. Komen launched "Stand For H.E.R." -- meaning Health Equity Revolution, with the goal to improve breast cancer outcomes in the black community.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe breaks down how they are doing it.

"My hair just started growing back. My hair is very short, but I was able to do this."

It's something most of us take for granted, but for Se'Nita Harris, it's a milestone.

"I never thought that it could happen to me."

This was Harris about two years ago. At the height of her struggle with breast cancer.

"It will always be on my mind. It will always be something that I think about," she said.

The Chicago native who now lives in New York City -- felt a lump on her breast during a self-exam.

It came at the worst time. It was 2020 and the world was dealing with a raging pandemic.

When she finally got an appointment to see a doctor -- the experience left her feeling discouraged and unheard.

"Black women are not treated fairly in the healthcare system."

Omatola Gordon-Rose is with Susan G. Komen. Their recent report on the disparities of breast cancer amongst black women found several reasons for concern.

For example, many major hospitals and cancer centers are in predominantly white neighborhoods.

Black women relayed experiences of racism in their treatment and implicit bias based on their type of insurance.

And here in Chicago, counties with large black populations face more poverty, poorer health care quality, and higher breast cancer deaths than other counties.

But Gordon-Rose says change is possible.

"You know the saying; it takes a village. It takes all of us together because Komen, you know we're only one organization, but we need partners and stakeholders to be part of this change."

As part of their new initiative "Stand For H.E.R.," they are pushing to get local legislation passed where money generated from the sale of breast cancer license plates will specifically be used to help black communities in Illinois get access to better care.

"If someone needs transportation to their treatment, we're able to provide. If they need assistance with rent or housing any of those pieces we provide those financial assistance," Gordon-Rose said.

"You're beautiful. Whether you are bald," Harris said.

Harris eventually went to a different doctor, a woman of color, and learned she was initially misdiagnosed with a more aggressive form of breast cancer. And after chemo, she's doing better.

"I was declared to be cancer-free, but I'm still in treatment just doing, I call it extra credit."

She's giving other women hope too. Sharing her journey on TikTok -- encouraging others to find inner strength and a path forward.

"You can triumph over this, and you can have, and you can be victorious through your diagnosis," Harris said.