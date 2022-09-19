Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk ends with celebration at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tired feet but happy hearts at Soldier Field Sunday as the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk came to a close.

The 60 mile trek took off Friday with more than a thousand people pounding the pavement to raise money for breast cancer research and to help people suffering from the disease.

CBS 2 learned exactly what the money will go toward.

"It'll be used for things like research, life-saving research, some of which is happening right here in Chicago with Komen researchers. We'll use it for legislation that can help get people access to care all year long. And then we're here for people who need us today, so direct patient support services, things lake patient navigation and financial support," said Cati Stone.

Stone said that this year, 1,200 walkers earned $3.7 million for the cause.

Those interested can join next year's walk at komen.org.